KSHB 41 Weather | Strong to severe storms develop this evening

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A warm and humid day with strong to severe storms developing this evening, most likely after 5pm-7pm
- Saturday will be the driest and warmest this weekend
- Few storms are possible Sunday but it won't be a washout!
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: An isolated shower this morning as a warm front lifts through the area. This leads to a very warm and humid afternoon with increasing sunshine. A lot of instability expected in the evening as a front approaches. This will result in a broken line of strong to severe storms between 6pm-12am. All severe weather threats are possible, including very large hail in northwest Missouri. The storms weaken as they travel southeast across Kansas City overnight.
High: 86°
Wind: S 10-20 mph
Tonight: Storms weaken overnight. Mostly cloudy and still mild.
Low: 65°
Wind: S 10-20 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny and very warm and muggy.
High: 87°
Wind: SW 10-15 mph
Mother's Day (Sunday): Mostly cloudy with a scattered chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Low: 64° High: 82°
Wind: NW to NE 10-15
