Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Strong to severe storms develop this evening

A line of strong to severe storms develops around sunset tonight
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-05-12 07:02:03-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A warm and humid day with strong to severe storms developing this evening, most likely after 5pm-7pm
  • Saturday will be the driest and warmest this weekend
  • Few storms are possible Sunday but it won't be a washout!

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: An isolated shower this morning as a warm front lifts through the area. This leads to a very warm and humid afternoon with increasing sunshine. A lot of instability expected in the evening as a front approaches. This will result in a broken line of strong to severe storms between 6pm-12am. All severe weather threats are possible, including very large hail in northwest Missouri. The storms weaken as they travel southeast across Kansas City overnight.
High: 86°
Wind: S 10-20 mph

Tonight: Storms weaken overnight. Mostly cloudy and still mild.
Low: 65°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny and very warm and muggy.
High: 87°
Wind: SW 10-15 mph

Mother's Day (Sunday): Mostly cloudy with a scattered chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Low: 64° High: 82°
Wind: NW to NE 10-15

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.