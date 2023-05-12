KSHB 41 Weather | Strong to severe storms develop this evening

WEATHER HEADLINES



A warm and humid day with strong to severe storms developing this evening, most likely after 5pm-7pm

Saturday will be the driest and warmest this weekend

Few storms are possible Sunday but it won't be a washout!

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: An isolated shower this morning as a warm front lifts through the area. This leads to a very warm and humid afternoon with increasing sunshine. A lot of instability expected in the evening as a front approaches. This will result in a broken line of strong to severe storms between 6pm-12am. All severe weather threats are possible, including very large hail in northwest Missouri. The storms weaken as they travel southeast across Kansas City overnight.

High: 86°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Tonight: Storms weaken overnight. Mostly cloudy and still mild.

Low: 65°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny and very warm and muggy.

High: 87°

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

Mother's Day (Sunday): Mostly cloudy with a scattered chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Low: 64° High: 82°

Wind: NW to NE 10-15

