Weather

KSHB 41 Weather | Strong to severe thunderstorms continue to race east this morning

A calmer & drier morning commute and afternoon expected in KC
2024-03-14 06:33:55-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Storms end and track away from the area this morning
  • Additional storms form along a cold front in central Missouri this afternoon, cities like Sedalia & Clinton need to be more weather aware today
  • Great weather Saturday but turning cooler on Sunday, St. Patrick's Day

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Early morning thunderstorms move away in time for the morning commute. Look for increasing sunshine to a partly cloudy day. A cold front will spark more severe thunderstorms over central Missouri this afternoon, after 3pm. Stay aware if you're close to Lake of the Ozarks region.
High: 68°
Wind: SW to NW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and much cooler.
Low: 42°

Wind: N 10-20 mph

Friday: Partly sunny, cooler and breezy start to the day. Sunshine increases as the wind relaxes in the afternoon. Temperatures tumble but remain above average.
High: 59°
Wind: N 15-25 mph then N 10-15 mph

