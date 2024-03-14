KSHB 41 Weather | Strong to severe thunderstorms continue to race east this morning

WEATHER HEADLINES



Storms end and track away from the area this morning

Additional storms form along a cold front in central Missouri this afternoon, cities like Sedalia & Clinton need to be more weather aware today

Great weather Saturday but turning cooler on Sunday, St. Patrick's Day

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Early morning thunderstorms move away in time for the morning commute. Look for increasing sunshine to a partly cloudy day. A cold front will spark more severe thunderstorms over central Missouri this afternoon, after 3pm. Stay aware if you're close to Lake of the Ozarks region.

High: 68°

Wind: SW to NW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and much cooler.

Low: 42°

Wind: N 10-20 mph

Friday: Partly sunny, cooler and breezy start to the day. Sunshine increases as the wind relaxes in the afternoon. Temperatures tumble but remain above average.

High: 59°

Wind: N 15-25 mph then N 10-15 mph

