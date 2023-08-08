KSHB 41 Weather | Strong to severe thunderstorms move in Wednesday morning & afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Increasing sunshine and humidity today
- Strong morning thunderstorms expected Wednesday with redevelopment in the afternoon possible too
- Staying cooler than normal through the 10-day forecast
- Perseid Meteor shower peaks this weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Increasing sunshine, warmth and humidity. Still a pleasant day compared to average August heat and humidity.
High: 84°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms approaching from the west. Rain & storms will hold off until sunrise Wednesday.
Low: 68°
Wind: E 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Thunderstorms move in during the morning commute. Some thunderstorms may contain strong, damaging wind and heavy rain. Some scattered storms could redevelop southeast of KC in the late afternoon.
High: 78°
Wind: S to NE 10 mph, Gusty in thunderstorms
Thursday: Mostly sunny and muggy.
Low: 64° High: 85°
Wind: N to S 5 mph.
