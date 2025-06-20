KSHB 41 Weather | Summer Begins today and so does the Heat

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A few morning thunderstorms, mainly north of I-70.
- Heat is building for around a week
- Temperatures will reach the 90s beginning today
- Summer officially begins Friday at 9:42 PM
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Mostly sunny, windy, and hot. The humidity will be high with a heat index of 102º
High: 91º
Wind: S-SW 15-25 mph
Tonight: Clear, warm, and breezy.
Low: 71º
Wind: S 10-20 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny, windy, and hot. The humidity will be high with a heat index of 102º
Low: 78º High: 92º
Wind: S-SW 15-30 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny, windy, and hot. The humidity will be high with a heat index of 102º
Low: 77º High: 91º
Wind: S-SW 15-30 mph
