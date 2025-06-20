KSHB 41 Weather | Summer Begins today and so does the Heat

WEATHER HEADLINES



A few morning thunderstorms, mainly north of I-70.

Heat is building for around a week

Temperatures will reach the 90s beginning today

Summer officially begins Friday at 9:42 PM

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Mostly sunny, windy, and hot. The humidity will be high with a heat index of 102º

High: 91º

Wind: S-SW 15-25 mph

Tonight: Clear, warm, and breezy.

Low: 71º

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny, windy, and hot. The humidity will be high with a heat index of 102º

Low: 78º High: 92º

Wind: S-SW 15-30 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny, windy, and hot. The humidity will be high with a heat index of 102º

Low: 77º High: 91º

Wind: S-SW 15-30 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

