KSHB 41 Weather | Summer heat train rolls on

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Clouds will turn to sun as the day goes on
- Still feeling like summer
- Signs of rain and cooler weather could be coming next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: Starting out cloudy but getting more sun throughout the day.
Wind: S 10 mph
High: 86º
Tonight: Partly cloudy.
Wind: SE 5 mph
Low: 62º
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a few more clouds in Missouri.
Wind: S 10 mph
High: 87º
