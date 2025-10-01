KSHB 41 Weather | Summer heat train rolls on

WEATHER HEADLINES



Clouds will turn to sun as the day goes on

Still feeling like summer

Signs of rain and cooler weather could be coming next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Starting out cloudy but getting more sun throughout the day.

Wind: S 10 mph

High: 86º

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Wind: SE 5 mph

Low: 62º

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a few more clouds in Missouri.

Wind: S 10 mph

High: 87º

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

