KSHB 41 Weather | Summer heat train rolls on

Summer heat train rolls on
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Clouds will turn to sun as the day goes on
  • Still feeling like summer
  • Signs of rain and cooler weather could be coming next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Starting out cloudy but getting more sun throughout the day.
Wind: S 10 mph
High: 86º

Tonight: Partly cloudy.
Wind: SE 5 mph
Low: 62º

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a few more clouds in Missouri.
Wind: S 10 mph
High: 87º

