KSHB 41 Weather | Summer is still hanging on for this Labor Day

WEATHER HEADLINES



Heating up with more humidity today and Tuesday

A cold front moves through Tuesday evening and brings a chance of rain and thunderstorms; First round develops in the morning

Turning drier and more refreshing the rest of the week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Labor Day: Increasing clouds and breezy with more heat and humidity. Heat index near 100° by the afternoon.

High: 95°

Wind: S 15-25 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy, mild and breezy.

Low: 76°

Wind: S 15-25 mph

Tuesday: Morning clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms around. Clearing by the afternoon with even hotter and more humid conditions expected. A cold front sweeps through by the evening. Storms along the front will most likely redevelop in mid-Missouri.

High: 97° Heat Index: 102°

Wind: S 20-30 mph

Wednesday: A beautiful September day! Lots of sunshine with drier air and seasonal temperatures settling in.

Low: 65° High: 84°

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

