KSHB 41 Weather | Summer is still hanging on for this Labor Day

The heat & humidity is building today with highs in the mid to upper 90s
and last updated 2023-09-04 06:31:56-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Heating up with more humidity today and Tuesday
  • A cold front moves through Tuesday evening and brings a chance of rain and thunderstorms; First round develops in the morning
  • Turning drier and more refreshing the rest of the week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Labor Day: Increasing clouds and breezy with more heat and humidity. Heat index near 100° by the afternoon.
High: 95°
Wind: S 15-25 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy, mild and breezy.
Low: 76°

Wind: S 15-25 mph

Tuesday: Morning clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms around. Clearing by the afternoon with even hotter and more humid conditions expected. A cold front sweeps through by the evening. Storms along the front will most likely redevelop in mid-Missouri.
High: 97° Heat Index: 102°
Wind: S 20-30 mph

Wednesday: A beautiful September day! Lots of sunshine with drier air and seasonal temperatures settling in.
Low: 65° High: 84°

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

