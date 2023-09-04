KSHB 41 Weather | Summer is still hanging on for this Labor Day

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Heating up with more humidity today and Tuesday
- A cold front moves through Tuesday evening and brings a chance of rain and thunderstorms; First round develops in the morning
- Turning drier and more refreshing the rest of the week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Labor Day: Increasing clouds and breezy with more heat and humidity. Heat index near 100° by the afternoon.
High: 95°
Wind: S 15-25 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy, mild and breezy.
Low: 76°
Wind: S 15-25 mph
Tuesday: Morning clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms around. Clearing by the afternoon with even hotter and more humid conditions expected. A cold front sweeps through by the evening. Storms along the front will most likely redevelop in mid-Missouri.
High: 97° Heat Index: 102°
Wind: S 20-30 mph
Wednesday: A beautiful September day! Lots of sunshine with drier air and seasonal temperatures settling in.
Low: 65° High: 84°
Wind: NW 10-20 mph
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.