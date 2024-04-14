KSHB 41 Weather | Summer-like heat builds today with abundant sunshine

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Summer-like heat today with highs 20°+ above average today
- Monitoring a chance of strong to severe storms Monday and Tuesday
- A strong cold front brings a chance of rain Thursday followed by a big drop in temperatures at the end of the week
KANSAS CITY FORECAST:
Sunday: Sunny and unseasonably warm with a calm breeze.
High: 87°
Wind: SW to E-NE 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear and comfortable.
Low: 60°
Wind: E 5-10 mph
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny with increased humidity. Afternoon to evening storms are possible. Storms may produce large hail, strong wind and heavy rain.
High: 85°
Wind: S 10-25 mph
Tuesday: Showers and storms are possible in the morning, then again in the afternoon. Some storms may be severe.
Low: 65° High: 78°
Wind: SW 15-25 G45 mph
