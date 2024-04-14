KSHB 41 Weather | Summer-like heat builds today with abundant sunshine

WEATHER HEADLINES



Summer-like heat today with highs 20°+ above average today

Monitoring a chance of strong to severe storms Monday and Tuesday

A strong cold front brings a chance of rain Thursday followed by a big drop in temperatures at the end of the week

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Sunday: Sunny and unseasonably warm with a calm breeze.

High: 87°

Wind: SW to E-NE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear and comfortable.

Low: 60°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny with increased humidity. Afternoon to evening storms are possible. Storms may produce large hail, strong wind and heavy rain.

High: 85°

Wind: S 10-25 mph

Tuesday: Showers and storms are possible in the morning, then again in the afternoon. Some storms may be severe.

Low: 65° High: 78°

Wind: SW 15-25 G45 mph

