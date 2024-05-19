KSHB 41 Weather | Summer-like today with Spring storms returning tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES



Another warm and humid day

Rounds of strong to severe storms possible after 10 pm tonight, Monday morning and afternoon, Tuesday afternoon-evening

Stormy weather Friday into some of Memorial Day weekend

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Today: Increasing clouds and wind. Staying mostly dry during the day. Isolated rain and thundershowers possible well north of Kansas city through the afternoon.

High: 86°

Wind: ENE turning S 5-15 mph G25



Tonight: Strong thunderstorms approaching from central Kansas after 10 pm. Storms likely weaken as they move in but could still bring isolated severe wind gusts with small hail.

Low: 64°

Wind: S 10-15 mph G20

Monday: Scattered storms in the morning, with linger scattered storm through the afternoon. Storms may have quarter size hail and damaging winds.

High: 83°

Wind: S 10 mph G20

