Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Summer-like today with Spring storms returning tonight

We continue to feel like the end of June in Kansas City with mid to upper 80s expected today. Storm chances ramp up after 10 pm tonight with strong to severe storms tonight, Monday and Tuesday.
Next 48.jpg
KSHB
Next 48.jpg
and last updated 2024-05-19 07:13:25-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Another warm and humid day
  • Rounds of strong to severe storms possible after 10 pm tonight, Monday morning and afternoon, Tuesday afternoon-evening
  • Stormy weather Friday into some of Memorial Day weekend

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Today: Increasing clouds and wind. Staying mostly dry during the day. Isolated rain and thundershowers possible well north of Kansas city through the afternoon.
High: 86°
Wind: ENE turning S 5-15 mph G25


Tonight: Strong thunderstorms approaching from central Kansas after 10 pm. Storms likely weaken as they move in but could still bring isolated severe wind gusts with small hail.
Low: 64°
Wind: S 10-15 mph G20

Monday: Scattered storms in the morning, with linger scattered storm through the afternoon. Storms may have quarter size hail and damaging winds.
High: 83°
Wind: S 10 mph G20

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.