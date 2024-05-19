KSHB 41 Weather | Summer-like today with Spring storms returning tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Another warm and humid day
- Rounds of strong to severe storms possible after 10 pm tonight, Monday morning and afternoon, Tuesday afternoon-evening
- Stormy weather Friday into some of Memorial Day weekend
KANSAS CITY FORECAST:
Today: Increasing clouds and wind. Staying mostly dry during the day. Isolated rain and thundershowers possible well north of Kansas city through the afternoon.
High: 86°
Wind: ENE turning S 5-15 mph G25
Tonight: Strong thunderstorms approaching from central Kansas after 10 pm. Storms likely weaken as they move in but could still bring isolated severe wind gusts with small hail.
Low: 64°
Wind: S 10-15 mph G20
Monday: Scattered storms in the morning, with linger scattered storm through the afternoon. Storms may have quarter size hail and damaging winds.
High: 83°
Wind: S 10 mph G20
