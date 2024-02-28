KSHB 41 Weather | Sunny, cold today, then warming trend

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Sunshine and cold today then a warming trend
- Back into the 70s next weekend.
- A few rain showers possible Thursday night and Sunday night, end of next week could get wet
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Windy and very cold during the morning. Morning wind chill values will be in the single digits and teens. Then, the rest of the day will be sunny with a decreasing wind, but still cold.
High: 37°
Wind Chill: 0° to 10° warming to the teens and 20s
Wind: NW 15-25 to 5-15 mph
This Evening: Clear and cold with a light wind.
Temperatures drop to the mid 20s
Wind Chill: 5° to 15°
Wind: N-NW 20-40 mph
Tonight: Clear and not as cold.
Low: 26°
Wind Chill: 10° to 20°
Wind: S 10-15 mph
Thursday: Warmer with morning sun then afternoon clouds with a few rain showers possible at night.
High: 57°
Wind: S 10-20 mph
Friday: An early rain shower possible then becoming mostly sunny, breezy and mild.
Low: 38° High: 62°
Wind: S 10-25 mph
