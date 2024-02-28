KSHB 41 Weather | Sunny, cold today, then warming trend

WEATHER HEADLINES



Sunshine and cold today then a warming trend

Back into the 70s next weekend.

A few rain showers possible Thursday night and Sunday night, end of next week could get wet

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Windy and very cold during the morning. Morning wind chill values will be in the single digits and teens. Then, the rest of the day will be sunny with a decreasing wind, but still cold.

High: 37°

Wind Chill: 0° to 10° warming to the teens and 20s

Wind: NW 15-25 to 5-15 mph

This Evening: Clear and cold with a light wind.

Temperatures drop to the mid 20s

Wind Chill: 5° to 15°

Wind: N-NW 20-40 mph

Tonight: Clear and not as cold.

Low: 26°

Wind Chill: 10° to 20°

Wind: S 10-15 mph

Thursday: Warmer with morning sun then afternoon clouds with a few rain showers possible at night.

High: 57°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Friday: An early rain shower possible then becoming mostly sunny, breezy and mild.

Low: 38° High: 62°

Wind: S 10-25 mph

