KSHB 41 Weather | Sunny and warm weather lasts all week

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Summer warmth and humidity continue all week; High temperatures each day warm close to 90°
- Air quality will be poor for sensitive folks at times during this stretch
- Weekend features our next best chance of rain
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Tons of sunshine, humid and about 5° warmer than average. Poor air quality is likely in the afternoon and prompts our eighth Ozone Alert day of the year.
High: 90°
Wind: E 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clear sky and seasonal with a touch of mugginess.
Low: 66°
Wind: E 5-10
Wednesday: An increase in breezes could keep our air quality a little better. Otherwise, expect another sunny, humid and warm day.
High: 90°
Wind: ESE 10-20 mph
