KSHB 41 Weather | Sunny and warm weather lasts all week

Highs approach 90° the next 2-3 days
and last updated 2023-06-20 06:20:41-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Summer warmth and humidity continue all week; High temperatures each day warm close to 90°
  • Air quality will be poor for sensitive folks at times during this stretch
  • Weekend features our next best chance of rain

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Tons of sunshine, humid and about 5° warmer than average. Poor air quality is likely in the afternoon and prompts our eighth Ozone Alert day of the year.
High: 90°
Wind: E 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear sky and seasonal with a touch of mugginess.
Low: 66°

Wind: E 5-10

Wednesday: An increase in breezes could keep our air quality a little better. Otherwise, expect another sunny, humid and warm day.
High: 90°
Wind: ESE 10-20 mph

