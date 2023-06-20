KSHB 41 Weather | Sunny and warm weather lasts all week

WEATHER HEADLINES



Summer warmth and humidity continue all week; High temperatures each day warm close to 90°

Air quality will be poor for sensitive folks at times during this stretch

Weekend features our next best chance of rain

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Tons of sunshine, humid and about 5° warmer than average. Poor air quality is likely in the afternoon and prompts our eighth Ozone Alert day of the year.

High: 90°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear sky and seasonal with a touch of mugginess.

Low: 66°

Wind: E 5-10

Wednesday: An increase in breezes could keep our air quality a little better. Otherwise, expect another sunny, humid and warm day.

High: 90°

Wind: ESE 10-20 mph

