KSHB 41 Weather | Sunny, breezy and much cooler this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Sunny and much cooler today
- Light, scattered rain showers possible Thursday through Saturday
- Better chance of widespread rain and thunderstorms possible Sunday and Monday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and much cooler. Highs drop nearly 15° to slightly below average.
High: 54°
Wind: NE 10-20 mph
Tonight: More clouds, breezes and cooler temperatures.
Low: 35°
Wind: E 10-20 mph
Thursday: More clouds with a chance for passing showers early in the day. Temperatures improve as well as a warm front lifts north through the region.
High: 58°
Wind: E-SE 10-25 mph
