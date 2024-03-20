KSHB 41 Weather | Sunny, breezy and much cooler this afternoon

Watch Now
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Sunny and much cooler today
  • Light, scattered rain showers possible Thursday through Saturday
  • Better chance of widespread rain and thunderstorms possible Sunday and Monday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and much cooler. Highs drop nearly 15° to slightly below average.
High: 54°
Wind: NE 10-20 mph

Tonight: More clouds, breezes and cooler temperatures.
Low: 35°

Wind: E 10-20 mph

Thursday: More clouds with a chance for passing showers early in the day. Temperatures improve as well as a warm front lifts north through the region.
High: 58°
Wind: E-SE 10-25 mph

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

