KSHB 41 Weather | Sunny, breezy and much cooler this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES



Sunny and much cooler today

Light, scattered rain showers possible Thursday through Saturday

Better chance of widespread rain and thunderstorms possible Sunday and Monday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and much cooler. Highs drop nearly 15° to slightly below average.

High: 54°

Wind: NE 10-20 mph

Tonight: More clouds, breezes and cooler temperatures.

Low: 35°

Wind: E 10-20 mph

Thursday: More clouds with a chance for passing showers early in the day. Temperatures improve as well as a warm front lifts north through the region.

High: 58°

Wind: E-SE 10-25 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

