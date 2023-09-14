KSHB 41 Weather | Sunny, dry and seasonally warm the rest of the week

WEATHER HEADLINES



Seasonably warm afternoons today and Friday in the low 80s

Chance for showers Friday night into Saturday

Warming trend next week

Better opportunity for a soaking rain late next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Another beautiful day ahead with seasonable high temperatures and abundant sunshine!

High: 82°

Wind: SSE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear and refreshing!

Low: 56°

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Friday: Increasing clouds through the afternoon as a cold front approaches the region. Light rain spills in overnight and lingers through Saturday morning.

High: 82°

Wind: SSW 5-10 mph

