Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Sunny, dry and seasonally warm the rest of the week

High temperatures climb into the low 80s today & Friday
and last updated 2023-09-14 06:45:20-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Seasonably warm afternoons today and Friday in the low 80s
  • Chance for showers Friday night into Saturday
  • Warming trend next week
  • Better opportunity for a soaking rain late next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Another beautiful day ahead with seasonable high temperatures and abundant sunshine!
High: 82°
Wind: SSE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear and refreshing!
Low: 56°

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Friday: Increasing clouds through the afternoon as a cold front approaches the region. Light rain spills in overnight and lingers through Saturday morning.
High: 82°
Wind: SSW 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.