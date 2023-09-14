KSHB 41 Weather | Sunny, dry and seasonally warm the rest of the week

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Seasonably warm afternoons today and Friday in the low 80s
- Chance for showers Friday night into Saturday
- Warming trend next week
- Better opportunity for a soaking rain late next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Another beautiful day ahead with seasonable high temperatures and abundant sunshine!
High: 82°
Wind: SSE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clear and refreshing!
Low: 56°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
Friday: Increasing clouds through the afternoon as a cold front approaches the region. Light rain spills in overnight and lingers through Saturday morning.
High: 82°
Wind: SSW 5-10 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.