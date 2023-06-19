KSHB 41 Weather | Sunny, humid & heating up this week

WEATHER HEADLINES



Summer warmth and humidity continues all week

High temperatures each day get close to 90 degrees

Our next best chance of rain could come over the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday (Juneteenth): Sunny, humid and warm. Prepare for an air quality alert for those sensitive to ground level ozone.

High: 89°

Wind: Calm to E 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear, mild and muggy.

Low: 66°

Wind: E-SE 5-10

Tuesday: Similar to Monday with sunshine, warmth and humidity.

High: 89°

Wind: ESE 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Not much will change as sunshine and will keep us quite warm.

Low: 67° High: 89°

Wind: ESE 5-15 mph

