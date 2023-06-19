KSHB 41 Weather | Sunny, humid & heating up this week

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Summer warmth and humidity continues all week
- High temperatures each day get close to 90 degrees
- Our next best chance of rain could come over the weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday (Juneteenth): Sunny, humid and warm. Prepare for an air quality alert for those sensitive to ground level ozone.
High: 89°
Wind: Calm to E 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear, mild and muggy.
Low: 66°
Wind: E-SE 5-10
Tuesday: Similar to Monday with sunshine, warmth and humidity.
High: 89°
Wind: ESE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Not much will change as sunshine and will keep us quite warm.
Low: 67° High: 89°
Wind: ESE 5-15 mph
