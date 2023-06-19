Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Sunny, humid & heating up this week

Temperatures approach 90 degrees each day this week
and last updated 2023-06-19 06:29:18-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Summer warmth and humidity continues all week
  • High temperatures each day get close to 90 degrees
  • Our next best chance of rain could come over the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday (Juneteenth): Sunny, humid and warm. Prepare for an air quality alert for those sensitive to ground level ozone.
High: 89°
Wind: Calm to E 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear, mild and muggy.
Low: 66°

Wind: E-SE 5-10

Tuesday: Similar to Monday with sunshine, warmth and humidity.
High: 89°
Wind: ESE 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Not much will change as sunshine and will keep us quite warm.
Low: 67° High: 89°

Wind: ESE 5-15 mph

