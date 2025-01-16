Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Sunny & much warmer the next two days before a bitter blast settles in this weekend

Enjoy the 2-day stretch of highs in the 40s

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Warmer weather today and Friday where highs get above average
  • A strong cold front arrives Friday night, bringing a sharp drop in temperatures by game day Saturday; some sprinkles can't be completely ruled out east of KC Friday night
  • The Arctic cold will stick around through the weekend and into early next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Lots of sunshine and much warmer! The melting process can finally begin!
High: 42°
Wind: W 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy and not as cold.
Low: 30° 

Wind: S 10-25 mph

Friday: Warmer again ahead of a strong cold front Friday night. Clouds and the wind will increase during the afternoon and evening. A very small chance of light rain possible in the evening, mainly east of I-35 as the front passes through.
High: 48°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Saturday — Chiefs Game Day Planner: Partly to mostly cloudy sky while staying dry all day. Temperatures will hold steady during the day. Wind chills will be bitter!
Tailgating: 22° Wind Chill: 11°
Kickoff: 23° Wind Chill: 9°
Postgame: 19° Wind Chill: 5°

