KSHB 41 Weather | Sunny & much warmer the next two days before a bitter blast settles in this weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES



Warmer weather today and Friday where highs get above average

A strong cold front arrives Friday night, bringing a sharp drop in temperatures by game day Saturday; some sprinkles can't be completely ruled out east of KC Friday night

The Arctic cold will stick around through the weekend and into early next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Lots of sunshine and much warmer! The melting process can finally begin!

High: 42°

Wind: W 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy and not as cold.

Low: 30°

Wind: S 10-25 mph

Friday: Warmer again ahead of a strong cold front Friday night. Clouds and the wind will increase during the afternoon and evening. A very small chance of light rain possible in the evening, mainly east of I-35 as the front passes through.

High: 48°

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Saturday — Chiefs Game Day Planner: Partly to mostly cloudy sky while staying dry all day. Temperatures will hold steady during the day. Wind chills will be bitter!

Tailgating: 22° Wind Chill: 11°

Kickoff: 23° Wind Chill: 9°

Postgame: 19° Wind Chill: 5°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

