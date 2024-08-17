KSHB 41 Weather | Sunny Saturday with highs in the Travis Kelce-sius range

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Warm and sunny for the Chiefs game Saturday
- Cooler-than-average temperatures return next week as highs run in the low 80s.
- Humidity becomes comfortable after Tuesday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Mostly sunny skies a little more comfortable. A typical August afternoon!
High: 87°
Wind: NNW 5-10 mph
Saturday Night: Mostly clear and humid still.
Low: 65°
Wind: NNE 5 mph
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny skies, a little cooler. A few isolated showers possible.
High: 84°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy with isolated showers.
Low: 63°
Wind: NE 5 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.