Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Sunny Saturday with highs in the Travis Kelce-sius range

Expect a High of 87 for Kansas City today as the Chiefs return to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Sunshine, upper 80s and humidity holds this weekend for all.
Saturday.jpg
KSHB 41 - Cassie Wilson
Saturday.jpg
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Warm and sunny for the Chiefs game Saturday
  • Cooler-than-average temperatures return next week as highs run in the low 80s.
  • Humidity becomes comfortable after Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies a little more comfortable. A typical August afternoon!
High: 87°
Wind: NNW 5-10 mph

Saturday Night: Mostly clear and humid still.
Low: 65°
Wind: NNE 5 mph

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny skies, a little cooler. A few isolated showers possible.
High: 84°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy with isolated showers.
Low: 63°
Wind: NE 5 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.