KSHB 41 Weather | Sunny Saturday with highs in the Travis Kelce-sius range

WEATHER HEADLINES



Warm and sunny for the Chiefs game Saturday

Cooler-than-average temperatures return next week as highs run in the low 80s.

Humidity becomes comfortable after Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies a little more comfortable. A typical August afternoon!

High: 87°

Wind: NNW 5-10 mph

Saturday Night: Mostly clear and humid still.

Low: 65°

Wind: NNE 5 mph

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny skies, a little cooler. A few isolated showers possible.

High: 84°

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy with isolated showers.

Low: 63°

Wind: NE 5 mph

