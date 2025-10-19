KSHB 41 Weather | Sunny skies, seasonable temps expected in Kansas City Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Cooler temperatures arrive thanks to a cold front, which also cleared out the clouds

Lots of sunshine expected over the next few days; be sure to enjoy it

Southern winds will keep temperatures on the warm side for Monday before another cooldown arrives

Should stay dry for a few days; rain chances are possible toward the end of the work week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Sunshine throughout the day. A brisk start, but warming to the mid-60s for the afternoon.

Wind: WNW 10-20 mph

High: 66°

Tonight: Southern winds return tonight and pick up, keeping temperatures on the warmer side.

Wind: S 10-15 mph

Low: 50°

Monday: Sunny skies and briefly warmer before another front moves in, cooling us back down.

Wind: SW 15-30 mph

High: 75°

