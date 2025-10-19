KSHB 41 Weather | Sunny skies, seasonable temps expected in Kansas City Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Cooler temperatures arrive thanks to a cold front, which also cleared out the clouds
- Lots of sunshine expected over the next few days; be sure to enjoy it
- Southern winds will keep temperatures on the warm side for Monday before another cooldown arrives
- Should stay dry for a few days; rain chances are possible toward the end of the work week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Sunshine throughout the day. A brisk start, but warming to the mid-60s for the afternoon.
Wind: WNW 10-20 mph
High: 66°
Tonight: Southern winds return tonight and pick up, keeping temperatures on the warmer side.
Wind: S 10-15 mph
Low: 50°
Monday: Sunny skies and briefly warmer before another front moves in, cooling us back down.
Wind: SW 15-30 mph
High: 75°
