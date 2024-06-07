KSHB 41 Weather | Sunny & very warm today ahead of thunderstorms this evening

WEATHER HEADLINES



Heating up today with highs nearing 90 degrees

Strong storms are possible Friday evening-overnight with some hail and strong winds

Additional storms form Saturday night into Sunday morning, mainly south of I-70

The start of next week features some slightly cooler temperatures with highs in the 70s before heating up to near 90 next weekend

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Friday: Increasing clouds and humidity during the day. Scattered storms are possible 5-8 pm followed by the chance of a storm complex overnight. Hail and damaging winds are possible with the storms.

High: 89°

Wind: SW to S 5-10 mph

Tonight: A line of strong to severe thunderstorms weakens 2am with some lingering rain & rumbles of thunder into early Saturday.

Low: 60°

Wind: N-NW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and very humid by the afternoon. Rain and storms are possible overnight, especially for locations south of I-70.

High: 83°

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

