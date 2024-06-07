KSHB 41 Weather | Sunny & very warm today ahead of thunderstorms this evening

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Heating up today with highs nearing 90 degrees
- Strong storms are possible Friday evening-overnight with some hail and strong winds
- Additional storms form Saturday night into Sunday morning, mainly south of I-70
- The start of next week features some slightly cooler temperatures with highs in the 70s before heating up to near 90 next weekend
KANSAS CITY FORECAST:
Friday: Increasing clouds and humidity during the day. Scattered storms are possible 5-8 pm followed by the chance of a storm complex overnight. Hail and damaging winds are possible with the storms.
High: 89°
Wind: SW to S 5-10 mph
Tonight: A line of strong to severe thunderstorms weakens 2am with some lingering rain & rumbles of thunder into early Saturday.
Low: 60°
Wind: N-NW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and very humid by the afternoon. Rain and storms are possible overnight, especially for locations south of I-70.
High: 83°
Wind: SW 10-15 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.