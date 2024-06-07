Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Sunny & very warm today ahead of thunderstorms this evening

Scattered storms form this evening & lasts into the overnight
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2024-06-07 06:00:04-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Heating up today with highs nearing 90 degrees
  • Strong storms are possible Friday evening-overnight with some hail and strong winds
  • Additional storms form Saturday night into Sunday morning, mainly south of I-70
  • The start of next week features some slightly cooler temperatures with highs in the 70s before heating up to near 90 next weekend

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Friday: Increasing clouds and humidity during the day. Scattered storms are possible 5-8 pm followed by the chance of a storm complex overnight. Hail and damaging winds are possible with the storms.
High: 89°
Wind: SW to S 5-10 mph

Tonight: A line of strong to severe thunderstorms weakens 2am with some lingering rain & rumbles of thunder into early Saturday.
Low: 60°

Wind: N-NW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and very humid by the afternoon. Rain and storms are possible overnight, especially for locations south of I-70.
High: 83°
Wind: SW 10-15 mph

