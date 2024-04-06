KSHB 41 Weather | Sunny, windy today, Thunderstorms tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Mostly sunny, windy and mild today and Sunday with thunderstorms tonight
- Thunderstorms likely tonight, crossing the area 7 PM-2 AM. In KC 8-11 PM
- Partly to mostly sunny and mild for Monday's solar eclipse
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST:
Saturday: Mostly sunny, windy and mild with clouds increasing later this afternoon.
High: 70°
Wind: SE 15-30, Gusting 35-45 mph
This Evening (8 p.m.-11 p.m.): A round of thunderstorms is likely. Small hail and 45-55 mph wind gusts are possible.
Temperatures drop to the 50s
Wind: Gusts 45-55 mph in T-Storms
Tonight (After 11 p.m.): Thunderstorms move in to central Missouri and weaken. Partly cloudy and cool in KC. Rainfall in KC will range between .10" to .50".
Low: 49°
Wind: SE 10-20 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny, windy and mild.
High: 72°
Wind: SW 15-30 Gusting 35-40 mph
Monday: Good for eclipse viewing. Partly to mostly sunny with a light wind.
Low: 45°
High: 69°
Wind: SW 5-10 mph
