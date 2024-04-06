KSHB 41 Weather | Sunny, windy today, Thunderstorms tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES



Mostly sunny, windy and mild today and Sunday with thunderstorms tonight

Thunderstorms likely tonight, crossing the area 7 PM-2 AM. In KC 8-11 PM

Partly to mostly sunny and mild for Monday's solar eclipse

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST:

Saturday: Mostly sunny, windy and mild with clouds increasing later this afternoon.

High: 70°

Wind: SE 15-30, Gusting 35-45 mph

This Evening (8 p.m.-11 p.m.): A round of thunderstorms is likely. Small hail and 45-55 mph wind gusts are possible.

Temperatures drop to the 50s

Wind: Gusts 45-55 mph in T-Storms

Tonight (After 11 p.m.): Thunderstorms move in to central Missouri and weaken. Partly cloudy and cool in KC. Rainfall in KC will range between .10" to .50".

Low: 49°

Wind: SE 10-20 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny, windy and mild.

High: 72°

Wind: SW 15-30 Gusting 35-40 mph

Monday: Good for eclipse viewing. Partly to mostly sunny with a light wind.

Low: 45°

High: 69°

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

