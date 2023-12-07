KSHB 41 Weather | Sunny, windy & very warm for early December

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Warmer and very windy today
- Cold front brings rain to the area Friday afternoon and evening
- Dry but much cooler for the weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Sunny and very windy allowing afternoon highs to warm nearly 20 degrees above average.
The record high is 70°, set 129 years ago in 1894! Our forecast of 64° would make tomorrow our 3rd warmest December 7th.
High: 64°
Wind: S-SW 15-25, G 30-35 mph
Tonight: Clouds increase overnight and early Friday. Staying windy and mild for a December morning.
Low: 44°
Wind: SW 15-30 mph
Friday: Mostly cloudy and less wind as a cold front approaches. Rain will build in during the afternoon and evening.
High: 57°
Wind: SW to E-NE 10-15 mph
