KSHB 41 Weather | Sunny, windy & very warm for early December

Daytime highs climb 20° above normal this afternoon
and last updated 2023-12-07 06:53:36-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Warmer and very windy today
  • Cold front brings rain to the area Friday afternoon and evening
  • Dry but much cooler for the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Sunny and very windy allowing afternoon highs to warm nearly 20 degrees above average.
The record high is 70°, set 129 years ago in 1894! Our forecast of 64° would make tomorrow our 3rd warmest December 7th.
High: 64°
Wind: S-SW 15-25, G 30-35 mph

Tonight: Clouds increase overnight and early Friday. Staying windy and mild for a December morning.
Low: 44°

Wind: SW 15-30 mph

Friday: Mostly cloudy and less wind as a cold front approaches. Rain will build in during the afternoon and evening.
High: 57°
Wind: SW to E-NE 10-15 mph

