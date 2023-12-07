KSHB 41 Weather | Sunny, windy & very warm for early December

WEATHER HEADLINES



Warmer and very windy today

Cold front brings rain to the area Friday afternoon and evening

Dry but much cooler for the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Sunny and very windy allowing afternoon highs to warm nearly 20 degrees above average.

The record high is 70°, set 129 years ago in 1894! Our forecast of 64° would make tomorrow our 3rd warmest December 7th.

High: 64°

Wind: S-SW 15-25, G 30-35 mph

Tonight: Clouds increase overnight and early Friday. Staying windy and mild for a December morning.

Low: 44°

Wind: SW 15-30 mph

Friday: Mostly cloudy and less wind as a cold front approaches. Rain will build in during the afternoon and evening.

High: 57°

Wind: SW to E-NE 10-15 mph

