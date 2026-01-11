KSHB 41 Weather | Sunshine and cool today, much warmer Monday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Abundant sunshine today with seasonable cold
- More sunshine and much warmer Monday and Tuesday
- Much colder Wednesday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Mostly sunny and cool.
High: 41°
Wind: NW to SW 5-15 mph
Tonight: A few clouds and breezy.
Low: 29°
Wind chill: 10s
Wind: SW 10-20 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny and much warmer.
High: 58°
Wind: SW 5-15 mph
Tuesday: Filtered sunshine through high clouds and unseasonably warm.
Low: 40°
High: 60°
Wind: W-SW 10-20 mph
