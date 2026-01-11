KSHB 41 Weather | Sunshine and cool today, much warmer Monday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Abundant sunshine today with seasonable cold

More sunshine and much warmer Monday and Tuesday

Much colder Wednesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cool.

High: 41°

Wind: NW to SW 5-15 mph

Tonight: A few clouds and breezy.

Low: 29°

Wind chill: 10s

Wind: SW 10-20 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny and much warmer.

High: 58°

Wind: SW 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Filtered sunshine through high clouds and unseasonably warm.

Low: 40°

High: 60°

Wind: W-SW 10-20 mph

