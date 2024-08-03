Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Sunshine and hot this weekend

Highs today will be in the low 90s.
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Abundant sunshine and hot through Monday, great pool weather
  • Cooler and dry Tuesday and Wednesday
  • Even cooler with rain chances Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and hot with moderate humidity.
High: 92° Heat Index: 95°-100°
Wind: Almost none

This Evening: A warm evening.
Temperatures drop to around 85°
Wind: Almost none

Tonight: Mostly clear and pleasant for an August night.
Low: 70°
Wind: Almost none

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid.
High: 93° Heat Index: 98°-102°
Wind: S 5-15 mph

