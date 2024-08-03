KSHB 41 Weather | Sunshine and hot this weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Abundant sunshine and hot through Monday, great pool weather
- Cooler and dry Tuesday and Wednesday
- Even cooler with rain chances Thursday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and hot with moderate humidity.
High: 92° Heat Index: 95°-100°
Wind: Almost none
This Evening: A warm evening.
Temperatures drop to around 85°
Wind: Almost none
Tonight: Mostly clear and pleasant for an August night.
Low: 70°
Wind: Almost none
Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid.
High: 93° Heat Index: 98°-102°
Wind: S 5-15 mph
