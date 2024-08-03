KSHB 41 Weather | Sunshine and hot this weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES



Abundant sunshine and hot through Monday, great pool weather

Cooler and dry Tuesday and Wednesday

Even cooler with rain chances Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and hot with moderate humidity.

High: 92° Heat Index: 95°-100°

Wind: Almost none

This Evening: A warm evening.

Temperatures drop to around 85°

Wind: Almost none

Tonight: Mostly clear and pleasant for an August night.

Low: 70°

Wind: Almost none

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid.

High: 93° Heat Index: 98°-102°

Wind: S 5-15 mph

