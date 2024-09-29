KSHB 41 Weather | Sunshine and warm to end September

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Abundant sunshine and warm today and Monday
- A dry cold front Tuesday knocks highs to near 70, and 40s Wednesday morning
- Back to warm and dry for the end of the week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Mostly sunny and continued warm.
High: 82°
Wind: NE 5-15 mph
This Evening: A nice evening
Temperatures drop to the low 70s
Wind: NE 5 mph
Tonight: Clear, calm and comfortable.
Low: 56°
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny and warm again.
High: 84°
Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cooler.
Low: 57° High: 72°
Wind: N-NE 10-20 mph
