KSHB 41 Weather | Sunshine and warm to end September

Highs today will be 80°-85°.

WEATHER HEADLINES

Abundant sunshine and warm today and Monday

A dry cold front Tuesday knocks highs to near 70, and 40s Wednesday morning

Back to warm and dry for the end of the week KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly sunny and continued warm.

High: 82°

Wind: NE 5-15 mph This Evening: A nice evening

Temperatures drop to the low 70s

Wind: NE 5 mph Tonight: Clear, calm and comfortable.

Low: 56°

Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph Monday: Mostly sunny and warm again.

High: 84°

Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cooler.

Low: 57° High: 72°

Wind: N-NE 10-20 mph Get more updates from our weather team:

