KSHB 41 Weather | Sunshine and warm to end September

Highs today will be 80°-85°.
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Abundant sunshine and warm today and Monday
  • A dry cold front Tuesday knocks highs to near 70, and 40s Wednesday morning
  • Back to warm and dry for the end of the week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Mostly sunny and continued warm.
High: 82°
Wind: NE 5-15 mph

This Evening: A nice evening
Temperatures drop to the low 70s
Wind: NE 5 mph

Tonight: Clear, calm and comfortable.
Low: 56°
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny and warm again.
High: 84°
Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cooler.
Low: 57° High: 72°
Wind: N-NE 10-20 mph

