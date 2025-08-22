Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Sunshine and warm today, changes over the weekend

Highs today will be in the mid to upper 80s.
Watch the latest forecast any time.
KSHB Weather Update
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Sunshine and warm today
  • A stronger cold front may bring some thunderstorms Friday night-Saturday, after the Chiefs game
  • A taste of fall by the end of the weekend and next week; lows in the 50s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Patchy fog and clouds in the morning, turning sunny in the afternoon and warm.
Wind: SE 10-15 mph
High: 86º

Tonight: A nice evening with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Wind: Variable 5-10 mph
Low: 68º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible, mainly in the morning. Not everyone will get rain.
Wind: N-NW 10-15 mph
High: 83º

Sunday: Nice weather. Partly cloudy, cooler and less humid.
Wind: N-NE 5-15 mph
Low: 58º
High: 80º

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.