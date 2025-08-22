KSHB 41 Weather | Sunshine and warm today, changes over the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Sunshine and warm today
- A stronger cold front may bring some thunderstorms Friday night-Saturday, after the Chiefs game
- A taste of fall by the end of the weekend and next week; lows in the 50s
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Patchy fog and clouds in the morning, turning sunny in the afternoon and warm.
Wind: SE 10-15 mph
High: 86º
Tonight: A nice evening with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Wind: Variable 5-10 mph
Low: 68º
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible, mainly in the morning. Not everyone will get rain.
Wind: N-NW 10-15 mph
High: 83º
Sunday: Nice weather. Partly cloudy, cooler and less humid.
Wind: N-NE 5-15 mph
Low: 58º
High: 80º
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
—