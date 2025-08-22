KSHB 41 Weather | Sunshine and warm today, changes over the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES



Sunshine and warm today

A stronger cold front may bring some thunderstorms Friday night-Saturday, after the Chiefs game

A taste of fall by the end of the weekend and next week; lows in the 50s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Patchy fog and clouds in the morning, turning sunny in the afternoon and warm.

Wind: SE 10-15 mph

High: 86º

Tonight: A nice evening with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Wind: Variable 5-10 mph

Low: 68º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible, mainly in the morning. Not everyone will get rain.

Wind: N-NW 10-15 mph

High: 83º

Sunday: Nice weather. Partly cloudy, cooler and less humid.

Wind: N-NE 5-15 mph

Low: 58º

High: 80º

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

—