KSHB 41 Weather | Sunshine, warmer this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES



A warm front moves through today allowing highs to reach around 40°

Highs mostly in the 30s and 40s Monday-Wednesday, then a chance of 50s Thursday and Friday

Mostly dry this week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly sunny & warmer. Wind chill: up to around 20°-25°

High: 39°

Wind: SW 10-20 mph

Sunday night: Clear, calm and cold.

Low: 22°

Wind: NW to N 5-10 mph

Monday: Increasing high clouds and cool

High: 42°

Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

