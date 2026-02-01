Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Sunshine, warmer this afternoon

Highs today will make a run at 40°
Watch the latest forecast any time.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
Posted
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A warm front moves through today allowing highs to reach around 40°
  • Highs mostly in the 30s and 40s Monday-Wednesday, then a chance of 50s Thursday and Friday
  • Mostly dry this week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly sunny & warmer. Wind chill: up to around 20°-25°
High: 39°
Wind: SW 10-20 mph

Sunday night: Clear, calm and cold.
Low: 22°
Wind: NW to N 5-10 mph

Monday: Increasing high clouds and cool
High: 42°
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo