KSHB 41 Weather | Sunshine, warmer this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A warm front moves through today allowing highs to reach around 40°
- Highs mostly in the 30s and 40s Monday-Wednesday, then a chance of 50s Thursday and Friday
- Mostly dry this week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Mostly sunny & warmer. Wind chill: up to around 20°-25°
High: 39°
Wind: SW 10-20 mph
Sunday night: Clear, calm and cold.
Low: 22°
Wind: NW to N 5-10 mph
Monday: Increasing high clouds and cool
High: 42°
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph
