KSHB 41 Weather | Sunshine and warmer this weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES



Sunshine and 50s through Monday

Perfect-for-December weather for the Chiefs game, but breezy

Mostly dry the next 7 days with a brief colder period Tuesday-Wednesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Nice weather returns. Mostly sunny and much warmer.

High: 56°

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

This Evening: Clear, breezy and cool

Temperatures drop to the low and mid 40s

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Clear, breezy and warmer again.

Low: 41°

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny, windy and mild. Chiefs kick off temperatures around 50°.

High: 58°

Wind: S-SW 15-25 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

