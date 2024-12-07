Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Sunshine and warmer this weekend

Highs today will be in the mid 50s.
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Sunshine and 50s through Monday
  • Perfect-for-December weather for the Chiefs game, but breezy
  • Mostly dry the next 7 days with a brief colder period Tuesday-Wednesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Nice weather returns. Mostly sunny and much warmer.
High: 56°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

This Evening: Clear, breezy and cool
Temperatures drop to the low and mid 40s
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Clear, breezy and warmer again.
Low: 41°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny, windy and mild. Chiefs kick off temperatures around 50°.
High: 58°
Wind: S-SW 15-25 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.