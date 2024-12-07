KSHB 41 Weather | Sunshine and warmer this weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Sunshine and 50s through Monday
- Perfect-for-December weather for the Chiefs game, but breezy
- Mostly dry the next 7 days with a brief colder period Tuesday-Wednesday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Nice weather returns. Mostly sunny and much warmer.
High: 56°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
This Evening: Clear, breezy and cool
Temperatures drop to the low and mid 40s
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
Tonight: Clear, breezy and warmer again.
Low: 41°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny, windy and mild. Chiefs kick off temperatures around 50°.
High: 58°
Wind: S-SW 15-25 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.