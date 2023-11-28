Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Sunshine and warming temperatures next two days

Breezes pick up this afternoon making it feel like the 30s
and last updated 2023-11-28 06:12:51-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Warming temperatures through Thursday as highs rise through the 40s
  • Our next storm, Thursday - Friday, looks mostly wet
  • Pattern change to warmer and drier weather next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures, although, the gusty winds will make it feel like the 30s.
High: 43°
Wind: S-SW 10-15 G 25 mph

Tonight: Clear and very cold once again. Breezes continue.
Low: 26°

Wind: W-SW 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Clouds build in during the afternoon with highs closer to normal! Warmest and nicest day of the week.
High: 49°
Wind: SW 5-10 mph

