KSHB 41 Weather | Sunshine and warming temperatures next two days

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Warming temperatures through Thursday as highs rise through the 40s
- Our next storm, Thursday - Friday, looks mostly wet
- Pattern change to warmer and drier weather next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures, although, the gusty winds will make it feel like the 30s.
High: 43°
Wind: S-SW 10-15 G 25 mph
Tonight: Clear and very cold once again. Breezes continue.
Low: 26°
Wind: W-SW 10-20 mph
Wednesday: Clouds build in during the afternoon with highs closer to normal! Warmest and nicest day of the week.
High: 49°
Wind: SW 5-10 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.