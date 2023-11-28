KSHB 41 Weather | Sunshine and warming temperatures next two days

WEATHER HEADLINES



Warming temperatures through Thursday as highs rise through the 40s

Our next storm, Thursday - Friday, looks mostly wet

Pattern change to warmer and drier weather next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures, although, the gusty winds will make it feel like the 30s.

High: 43°

Wind: S-SW 10-15 G 25 mph

Tonight: Clear and very cold once again. Breezes continue.

Low: 26°

Wind: W-SW 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Clouds build in during the afternoon with highs closer to normal! Warmest and nicest day of the week.

High: 49°

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

