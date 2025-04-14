Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Sunshine Breaks Out Later Today

Sunshine Breaks Out This Afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Some great weather for a couple days
  • Clouds will clear into sunshine this afternoon
  • The chance of rain increases Wednesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Cloudy this morning with a few sprinkles possible. Becoming sunny this afternoon. It will be quite breezy.
High: 65°
Wind: NW 15-25 mph

Tuesday:  It may dip into the 30s by sunrise with a bit of a wind chill. Then, it will become very nice.
Low: 39° High: 65°
Wind: NW winds shifting to the SW 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Windy with a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. The chance of rain increasing to 50%.
Low: 48° High: 68°
Wind: S-SE 15-25 mph

