KSHB 41 Weather | Sunshine Breaks Out Later Today

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Some great weather for a couple days
- Clouds will clear into sunshine this afternoon
- The chance of rain increases Wednesday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: Cloudy this morning with a few sprinkles possible. Becoming sunny this afternoon. It will be quite breezy.
High: 65°
Wind: NW 15-25 mph
Tuesday: It may dip into the 30s by sunrise with a bit of a wind chill. Then, it will become very nice.
Low: 39° High: 65°
Wind: NW winds shifting to the SW 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Windy with a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. The chance of rain increasing to 50%.
Low: 48° High: 68°
Wind: S-SE 15-25 mph
