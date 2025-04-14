KSHB 41 Weather | Sunshine Breaks Out Later Today

WEATHER HEADLINES

Some great weather for a couple days

Clouds will clear into sunshine this afternoon

The chance of rain increases Wednesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Cloudy this morning with a few sprinkles possible. Becoming sunny this afternoon. It will be quite breezy.

High: 65°

Wind: NW 15-25 mph

Tuesday: It may dip into the 30s by sunrise with a bit of a wind chill. Then, it will become very nice.

Low: 39° High: 65°

Wind: NW winds shifting to the SW 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Windy with a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. The chance of rain increasing to 50%.

Low: 48° High: 68°

Wind: S-SE 15-25 mph

