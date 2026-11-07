KSHB 41 Weather | Sunshine later on Saturday, warm Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



Afternoon sunshine warms temperatures a little more than Friday

Beautiful weather into early next week with highs in the 60s to near 70

Cold weather trying to return into next weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Becoming sunny into the afternoon; still a chilly day overall.

High: 52°

Wind: S 5 mph

Tonight: Clear and cold, with patchy frost possible around the area.

Low: 38°

Wind: SW 5 mph

Sunday: Sunny, warm, and overall great conditions outside.

High: 64°

Wind: N 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

