KSHB 41 Weather | Sunshine later on Saturday, warm Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- Afternoon sunshine warms temperatures a little more than Friday
- Beautiful weather into early next week with highs in the 60s to near 70
- Cold weather trying to return into next weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Becoming sunny into the afternoon; still a chilly day overall.
High: 52°
Wind: S 5 mph
Tonight: Clear and cold, with patchy frost possible around the area.
Low: 38°
Wind: SW 5 mph
Sunday: Sunny, warm, and overall great conditions outside.
High: 64°
Wind: N 5-10 mph
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