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KSHB 41 Weather | Sunshine later on Saturday, warm Sunday

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jade Steffens and Lauren Rainson.
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Afternoon sunshine warms temperatures a little more than Friday
  • Beautiful weather into early next week with highs in the 60s to near 70
  • Cold weather trying to return into next weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Becoming sunny into the afternoon; still a chilly day overall.
High: 52°
Wind: S 5 mph

Tonight: Clear and cold, with patchy frost possible around the area.
Low: 38°
Wind: SW 5 mph

Sunday: Sunny, warm, and overall great conditions outside.
High: 64°
Wind: N 5-10 mph

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KSHB 41 Weather Kansas City