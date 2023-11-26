Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Sunshine returns and cold, improving roads

Highs today will be in the 30s with wind chill value in the 20s.
and last updated 2023-11-26 08:09:43-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The sun returns today with improving roads
  • Very cold tonight, watch for re-freezing of any leftover water, slush
  • Warming trend this week with the next storm system Thursday-Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Roads will be slick during the morning with black ice and snow on them. Sunshine helps to quickly melt and dry roads. Mostly sunny, breezy and cold during the afternoon. Any water/slush leftover will re-freeze by evening and overnight.

High: 36°

Wind: W-NW 10-20 mph

This Evening: Clear with fast dropping temperatures. Any water/slush leftover will re-freeze.
Temperatures drop to the mid 20s

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

Tonight: Clear and very cold with slick spots.
Low: 17°

Wind: W-NW 5-10 mph

Monday: A very cold start with temperatures in the teens. Then, sunny, breezy and cold.

High: 39°

Wind: W 5-15. gust 20-25 mph

