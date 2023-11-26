KSHB 41 Weather | Sunshine returns and cold, improving roads

WEATHER HEADLINES



The sun returns today with improving roads

Very cold tonight, watch for re-freezing of any leftover water, slush

Warming trend this week with the next storm system Thursday-Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Roads will be slick during the morning with black ice and snow on them. Sunshine helps to quickly melt and dry roads. Mostly sunny, breezy and cold during the afternoon. Any water/slush leftover will re-freeze by evening and overnight.

High: 36°

Wind: W-NW 10-20 mph

This Evening: Clear with fast dropping temperatures. Any water/slush leftover will re-freeze.

Temperatures drop to the mid 20s

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

Tonight: Clear and very cold with slick spots.

Low: 17°

Wind: W-NW 5-10 mph

Monday: A very cold start with temperatures in the teens. Then, sunny, breezy and cold.

High: 39°

Wind: W 5-15. gust 20-25 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

