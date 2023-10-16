Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Sunshine returns and temperatures feel much better

Highs in the 60s today with the 70s returning Tuesday & Wednesday
and last updated 2023-10-16 06:03:38-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Skies clear and the sunshine is back out today
  • Rising temperatures this week
  • Clouds return with a few showers possible Wednesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Sunshine is back! Temperatures warm up nicely as well although a cool breeze continues from the northwest.
High: 64°
Wind: NW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Breezes die down and skies remain clear. Temperatures cool down quickly.
Low: 40°

Wind: NW to SW 5 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and even warmer thanks to dry air and a return of southerly breezes.
High: 70°
Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph

