KSHB 41 Weather | Sunshine returns and temperatures feel much better

WEATHER HEADLINES



Skies clear and the sunshine is back out today

Rising temperatures this week

Clouds return with a few showers possible Wednesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Sunshine is back! Temperatures warm up nicely as well although a cool breeze continues from the northwest.

High: 64°

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Breezes die down and skies remain clear. Temperatures cool down quickly.

Low: 40°

Wind: NW to SW 5 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and even warmer thanks to dry air and a return of southerly breezes.

High: 70°

Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

