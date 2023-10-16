KSHB 41 Weather | Sunshine returns and temperatures feel much better

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Skies clear and the sunshine is back out today
- Rising temperatures this week
- Clouds return with a few showers possible Wednesday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Sunshine is back! Temperatures warm up nicely as well although a cool breeze continues from the northwest.
High: 64°
Wind: NW 10-20 mph
Tonight: Breezes die down and skies remain clear. Temperatures cool down quickly.
Low: 40°
Wind: NW to SW 5 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and even warmer thanks to dry air and a return of southerly breezes.
High: 70°
Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph
