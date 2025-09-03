KSHB 41 Weather | Sunshine & warm, then chance of thunderstorms & much cooler

WEATHER HEADLINES



Highs warm to the 80s today ahead of a strong cold front

The strong front will bring thunderstorms, some severe with hail & gusty winds the main threat

Thursday will be nice ahead of a 2nd cold front Friday

The weekend looks nice

KANSAS CITY FORECAST

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warming fast into the early afternoon. Then, a cold front arrives bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 5 PM and 10 PM. Some storms could have damaging wind and hail.

Wind: SW 5-15 mph shift to N 15-25 mph

High: 84º

Tonight: Much cooler as showers and thunderstorms end to the south between 10 PM and midnight.

Wind: N 10-20 to 5-15 mph

Low: 50º

Thursday: A nice day. Partly to mostly sunny and cooler.

Wind: SW 5-15 mph

High: 76º

Friday: A 2nd cold front sweeps through bringing a mostly cloudy sky and a few rain showers.

Wind: N 10-15 mph

Low: 60º

High: 69º

