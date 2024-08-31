KSHB 41 Weather | Sunshine & warm today with almost no wind

WEATHER HEADLINES



Great weather for Labor Day weekend

Keep an eye on rain chances around the Chiefs game

Highs mostly in the 70s and 80s the next 10 days

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Clouds linger across our southern counties, otherwise, a sunny sky is expected around KC with almost no wind and lower humidity.

High 85°

Wind: Almost none

This Evening: A nice evening.

Temperatures Falling through the 70s

Wind: Almost none

Tonight: Clear, calm & comfortable

Low: 60°

Wind: Almost none

Sunday: Mostly sunny and a few degrees cooler as a second cold front pushes through the area.

High 82°

Wind: NE 5-15 mph

Labor Day: Great weather with some high clouds that the sun can shine through.

Low: 54° High 77°

Wind: E 5-15 mph

