KSHB 41 Weather | Sunshine & warm today with almost no wind

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Great weather for Labor Day weekend
- Keep an eye on rain chances around the Chiefs game
- Highs mostly in the 70s and 80s the next 10 days
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Clouds linger across our southern counties, otherwise, a sunny sky is expected around KC with almost no wind and lower humidity.
High 85°
Wind: Almost none
This Evening: A nice evening.
Temperatures Falling through the 70s
Wind: Almost none
Tonight: Clear, calm & comfortable
Low: 60°
Wind: Almost none
Sunday: Mostly sunny and a few degrees cooler as a second cold front pushes through the area.
High 82°
Wind: NE 5-15 mph
Labor Day: Great weather with some high clouds that the sun can shine through.
Low: 54° High 77°
Wind: E 5-15 mph
