KSHB 41 Weather | Sunshine with more wind today

WEATHER HEADLINES



Sunshine today with southwest winds gusting to 40 mph

Partly to mostly sunny and mild for Monday's solar eclipse

A few rain showers possible Wednesday, otherwise dry this week

Highs up to 80° next weekend

Sunday: Mostly sunny, windy and mild.

High: 70°

Wind: SW 15-30 Gusting 35-40 mph

This Evening: Decreasing wind with a clear sky.

Temperatures drop to the 50s

Wind: SW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Clear, calm and cool.

Low: 43°

Wind: SW 5-15 mph

Monday: Good for eclipse viewing. Partly to mostly sunny with a light wind.

High: 69°

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

