KSHB 41 Weather | Sunshine with more wind today

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Sunshine today with southwest winds gusting to 40 mph
- Partly to mostly sunny and mild for Monday's solar eclipse
- A few rain showers possible Wednesday, otherwise dry this week
- Highs up to 80° next weekend
Sunday: Mostly sunny, windy and mild.
High: 70°
Wind: SW 15-30 Gusting 35-40 mph
This Evening: Decreasing wind with a clear sky.
Temperatures drop to the 50s
Wind: SW 10-20 mph
Tonight: Clear, calm and cool.
Low: 43°
Wind: SW 5-15 mph
Monday: Good for eclipse viewing. Partly to mostly sunny with a light wind.
High: 69°
Wind: SW 5-10 mph
