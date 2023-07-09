KSHB 41 Weather | Super summer Sunday weather

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Great summer weather today with highs in the low 80s, with low humidity and a light wind
- Monday and Tuesday look mostly dry with a warming trend to highs around 90°, the humidity returns Tuesday
- Thunderstorm chances increase from Wednesday into next weekend, especially later at night and early in the morning
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Super Sunday! Partly to mostly sunny with low humidity.
High: 82°
Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph
This Evening: A very nice evening with almost no wind
Temperatures in the 70s
Wind: N 5 mph
Tonight: Clear, calm and comfortable
Low: 61°
Wind: N to S 5 mph
Monday: Abundant sunshine and warmer, but still moderate humidity.
High: 89°
Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny with the return of humidity. Slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm.
Low: 69° High: 91°
Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.