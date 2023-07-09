Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Super summer Sunday weather

We will see highs today in the low 80s with low humidity
2023-07-09

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Great summer weather today with highs in the low 80s, with low humidity and a light wind
  • Monday and Tuesday look mostly dry with a warming trend to highs around 90°, the humidity returns Tuesday
  • Thunderstorm chances increase from Wednesday into next weekend, especially later at night and early in the morning

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Super Sunday! Partly to mostly sunny with low humidity.

High: 82°

Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph

This Evening: A very nice evening with almost no wind
Temperatures in the 70s

Wind: N 5 mph

Tonight: Clear, calm and comfortable
Low: 61°

Wind: N to S 5 mph

Monday: Abundant sunshine and warmer, but still moderate humidity.

High: 89°

Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny with the return of humidity. Slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm.

Low: 69° High: 91°

Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph

