KSHB 41 Weather | Super Sunday Weather!

Highs today will be 75°-80° with lower humidity.
and last updated 2024-06-30 08:35:16-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Super Sunday weather, cooler & less humid
  • Active weather weather pattern next week with several chances of rain & T-Storms
  • Strong to severe storms are possible on Tuesday evening, and possibly Thursday evening

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Great weather for the last day of June. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Cooler & much less humid.
High: 79°
Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph

This Evening: Partly to mostly cloudy & comfortable.
Temperatures in the low 70s
Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy & still comfortable.A chance of thunderstorms by morning.
Low: 64°
Wind: E 10-15 mph

Monday: Morning rain & thunderstorms then mostly cloudy and breezy.
High: 80°
Wind: SE 10-25 mph

