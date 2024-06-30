KSHB 41 Weather | Super Sunday Weather!

WEATHER HEADLINES



Super Sunday weather, cooler & less humid

Active weather weather pattern next week with several chances of rain & T-Storms

Strong to severe storms are possible on Tuesday evening, and possibly Thursday evening

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Great weather for the last day of June. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Cooler & much less humid.

High: 79°

Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph

This Evening: Partly to mostly cloudy & comfortable.

Temperatures in the low 70s

Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy & still comfortable.A chance of thunderstorms by morning.

Low: 64°

Wind: E 10-15 mph

Monday: Morning rain & thunderstorms then mostly cloudy and breezy.

High: 80°

Wind: SE 10-25 mph

