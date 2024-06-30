KSHB 41 Weather | Super Sunday Weather!

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Super Sunday weather, cooler & less humid
- Active weather weather pattern next week with several chances of rain & T-Storms
- Strong to severe storms are possible on Tuesday evening, and possibly Thursday evening
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Great weather for the last day of June. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Cooler & much less humid.
High: 79°
Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph
This Evening: Partly to mostly cloudy & comfortable.
Temperatures in the low 70s
Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy & still comfortable.A chance of thunderstorms by morning.
Low: 64°
Wind: E 10-15 mph
Monday: Morning rain & thunderstorms then mostly cloudy and breezy.
High: 80°
Wind: SE 10-25 mph
