KSHB 41 Weather | Super Sunday weather! Abundant sunshine

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Great weather and sunny today for the Chiefs game
- The next rain chance is Wednesday morning
- Temperatures will remain mostly above to much above average the next 7 days
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Great football weather! Mostly sunny and mild after a cool start.
High: 63°
Wind: W 5-15 mph
This Evening: Cooling off under a clear sky
Temperatures drop to 45°-50°
Wind: W 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clear and calm.
Low: 41°
Wind: W 5-10 mph
Monday: Nice weather for Veteran's Day. Mostly sunny with a light wind.,
High: 65°
Wind: North 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies, mainly quiet, with a southerly breeze.
Low: 40° High: 63°
Wind: SE 10-20 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.