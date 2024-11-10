KSHB 41 Weather | Super Sunday weather! Abundant sunshine

WEATHER HEADLINES



Great weather and sunny today for the Chiefs game

The next rain chance is Wednesday morning

Temperatures will remain mostly above to much above average the next 7 days

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Great football weather! Mostly sunny and mild after a cool start.

High: 63°

Wind: W 5-15 mph

This Evening: Cooling off under a clear sky

Temperatures drop to 45°-50°

Wind: W 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear and calm.

Low: 41°

Wind: W 5-10 mph

Monday: Nice weather for Veteran's Day. Mostly sunny with a light wind.,

High: 65°

Wind: North 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies, mainly quiet, with a southerly breeze.

Low: 40° High: 63°

Wind: SE 10-20 mph

