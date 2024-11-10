Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Super Sunday weather! Abundant sunshine

Highs today will be 60°-65°.
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Great weather and sunny today for the Chiefs game
  • The next rain chance is Wednesday morning
  • Temperatures will remain mostly above to much above average the next 7 days

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Great football weather! Mostly sunny and mild after a cool start.
High: 63°
Wind: W 5-15 mph

This Evening: Cooling off under a clear sky
Temperatures drop to 45°-50°
Wind: W 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear and calm.
Low: 41°
Wind: W 5-10 mph

Monday: Nice weather for Veteran's Day. Mostly sunny with a light wind.,
High: 65°
Wind: North 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies, mainly quiet, with a southerly breeze.
Low: 40° High: 63°
Wind: SE 10-20 mph

