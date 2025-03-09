KSHB 41 Weather | Super Sunday weather as the warming trend continues

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Back to a nice warming trend today and Monday with highs going from the 60s to 70s
- Calm weather through Thursday
- Potential big storm Friday-Saturday, brings a lot of wind and possibly strong thunderstorms
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: A beautiful day with sunshine and warmer temperatures!
High: 63°
Wind: W-SW 5-15 mph
Tonight: Clear and not quite as cold.
Low: 36°
Wind: SW 10-15 mph
Monday: Temperatures will be even warmer with windy conditions.
High: 76°
Wind: SW 10-20 G30 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cooler as a weak cold front moves through.
Low: 44° High: 64°
Wind: NE 10-20 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.