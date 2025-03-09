KSHB 41 Weather | Super Sunday weather as the warming trend continues

WEATHER HEADLINES



Back to a nice warming trend today and Monday with highs going from the 60s to 70s

Calm weather through Thursday

Potential big storm Friday-Saturday, brings a lot of wind and possibly strong thunderstorms

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: A beautiful day with sunshine and warmer temperatures!

High: 63°

Wind: W-SW 5-15 mph

Tonight: Clear and not quite as cold.

Low: 36°

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

Monday: Temperatures will be even warmer with windy conditions.

High: 76°

Wind: SW 10-20 G30 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cooler as a weak cold front moves through.

Low: 44° High: 64°

Wind: NE 10-20 mph

