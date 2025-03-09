Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Super Sunday weather as the warming trend continues

Highs today will be 60°-65°.
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Back to a nice warming trend today and Monday with highs going from the 60s to 70s
  • Calm weather through Thursday
  • Potential big storm Friday-Saturday, brings a lot of wind and possibly strong thunderstorms

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: A beautiful day with sunshine and warmer temperatures!
High: 63°
Wind: W-SW 5-15 mph

Tonight: Clear and not quite as cold.
Low: 36°
Wind: SW 10-15 mph

Monday: Temperatures will be even warmer with windy conditions.
High: 76°
Wind: SW 10-20 G30 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cooler as a weak cold front moves through.
Low: 44° High: 64°
Wind: NE 10-20 mph

