KSHB 41 Weather | Super Sunday weather! Cooler than Saturday

WEATHER HEADLINES



More sunshine and dry weather continue for at least 7-10 days

Comfortable temperatures today through Tuesday, then heating up again

Great weather for Chiefs and Royals games next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Super Sunday! Sunshine and cooler.

High: 76°

Wind: N-NW 5-15 mph

This Evening: A nice evening.

Temperatures drop to the mid 60s

Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear, calm & cool.

Low: 45°

Wind: NE 5 mph

Monday: A cool morning with 100% sunshine and a light wind. Great weather out at Arrowhead. Temperatures will drop from the low 70s to upper 50s during the Chiefs game.

High: 72°

Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Sunny and mild.

Low: 47° High: 78°

Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

