KSHB 41 Weather | Super Sunday weather! Cooler than Saturday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- More sunshine and dry weather continue for at least 7-10 days
- Comfortable temperatures today through Tuesday, then heating up again
- Great weather for Chiefs and Royals games next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Super Sunday! Sunshine and cooler.
High: 76°
Wind: N-NW 5-15 mph
This Evening: A nice evening.
Temperatures drop to the mid 60s
Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clear, calm & cool.
Low: 45°
Wind: NE 5 mph
Monday: A cool morning with 100% sunshine and a light wind. Great weather out at Arrowhead. Temperatures will drop from the low 70s to upper 50s during the Chiefs game.
High: 72°
Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph
Tuesday: Sunny and mild.
Low: 47° High: 78°
Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph
