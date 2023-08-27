KSHB 41 Weather | Super Sunday weather, followed by more great weather

WEATHER HEADLINES



Dry and comfortable today through Thursday

Dry with increasing heat Friday into Labor day weekend, highs in to the 90s

Next chance of rain is not until the middle of next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Great weather! Morning low clouds then abundant sunshine and comfortable.

High: 80°

Wind: NE 5-15 mph

This Evening: A very nice evening.

Temperatures drop to around 70°

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Chance of low clouds and some fog by morning.

Low: 60°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Monday: Any morning low clouds and fog exit early leading to a mostly sunny and comfortable day.

High: 82°

Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph

