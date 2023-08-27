KSHB 41 Weather | Super Sunday weather, followed by more great weather

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Dry and comfortable today through Thursday
- Dry with increasing heat Friday into Labor day weekend, highs in to the 90s
- Next chance of rain is not until the middle of next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Great weather! Morning low clouds then abundant sunshine and comfortable.
High: 80°
Wind: NE 5-15 mph
This Evening: A very nice evening.
Temperatures drop to around 70°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Chance of low clouds and some fog by morning.
Low: 60°
Wind: E 5-10 mph
Monday: Any morning low clouds and fog exit early leading to a mostly sunny and comfortable day.
High: 82°
Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph
