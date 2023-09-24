KSHB 41 Weather | Super Sunday weather, highs around 80°

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Sunshine and a light wind today with highs around 80°
- Great weather by kickoff for the Chiefs game
- Mostly dry with highs in the 80s and lows in the 50s and 60s next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: GO CHIEFS! Partly to mostly sunny with less humidity. Great weather for the Chiefs game!
High: 80°
Wind: NW 5 to 15 mph
This Evening: Near perfect! Mostly clear and calm.
Temperatures in the low 70s
Wind: NW 5 to 10 mph
Tonight: Clear, calm and comfortable. Some fog possible by morning.
Low: 59°
Wind: Almost none
Monday: Morning fog possible, otherwise another mostly sunny day.
High: 80°
Wind: W 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm.
Low: 59° High: 80°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
