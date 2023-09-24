KSHB 41 Weather | Super Sunday weather, highs around 80°

WEATHER HEADLINES



Sunshine and a light wind today with highs around 80°

Great weather by kickoff for the Chiefs game

Mostly dry with highs in the 80s and lows in the 50s and 60s next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: GO CHIEFS! Partly to mostly sunny with less humidity. Great weather for the Chiefs game!

High: 80°

Wind: NW 5 to 15 mph

This Evening: Near perfect! Mostly clear and calm.

Temperatures in the low 70s

Wind: NW 5 to 10 mph

Tonight: Clear, calm and comfortable. Some fog possible by morning.

Low: 59°

Wind: Almost none

Monday: Morning fog possible, otherwise another mostly sunny day.

High: 80°

Wind: W 5 to 10 mph

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm.

Low: 59° High: 80°

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

