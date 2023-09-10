KSHB 41 Weather | Super Sunday weather, rain Monday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Nice weather today with highs in the 80s

A good chance of rain later tonight and Monday, but amounts may be disappointing

Tuesday through Friday look mostly dry with highs in the 70s, great weather!

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Nice weather. A slow increase in clouds and warm.

High: 85°

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

This Evening: Mostly cloudy and dry.

Temperatures in the 70s

Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: An increasing chance of rain showers after midnight.

Low: 62°

Wind: Becoming N-NE 10-15 mph

Monday: Mostly cloudy and much cooler with periods of rain showers. Rainfall amounts will be likely under .25".

Low: 62° High: 68°

Wind: N 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

