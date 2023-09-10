Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Super Sunday weather, rain Monday

Highs today will be in the 80s.
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-09-10 07:30:59-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Nice weather today with highs in the 80s
  • A good chance of rain later tonight and Monday, but amounts may be disappointing
  • Tuesday through Friday look mostly dry with highs in the 70s, great weather!

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Nice weather. A slow increase in clouds and warm.

High: 85°

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

This Evening: Mostly cloudy and dry.
Temperatures in the 70s

Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: An increasing chance of rain showers after midnight.
Low: 62°

Wind: Becoming N-NE 10-15 mph

Monday: Mostly cloudy and much cooler with periods of rain showers. Rainfall amounts will be likely under .25".

Low: 62° High: 68°

Wind: N 5-15 mph

