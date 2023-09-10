KSHB 41 Weather | Super Sunday weather, rain Monday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Nice weather today with highs in the 80s
- A good chance of rain later tonight and Monday, but amounts may be disappointing
- Tuesday through Friday look mostly dry with highs in the 70s, great weather!
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Nice weather. A slow increase in clouds and warm.
High: 85°
Wind: SE 5-15 mph
This Evening: Mostly cloudy and dry.
Temperatures in the 70s
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph
Tonight: An increasing chance of rain showers after midnight.
Low: 62°
Wind: Becoming N-NE 10-15 mph
Monday: Mostly cloudy and much cooler with periods of rain showers. Rainfall amounts will be likely under .25".
Low: 62° High: 68°
Wind: N 5-15 mph
