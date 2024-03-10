Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Super Sunday weather! Sunshine and 60s

Highs today will be 60°-65° with low 70s Monday.
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2024-03-10 08:49:32-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • 100% sunshine Sunday, warmer temepratures
  • Two storm systems to track Tuesday through Thursday
  • Chance to see strong thunderstorms next Wednesday-Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Another sub-freezing, cold start followed by 100% sunshine, warmer temperatures, and an increasing south-southwest breeze.
High: 63°
Wind: S-SW 5-10 to 10-20 mph

This Evening: Clear, breezy and cool.
Temperatures drop to around 45°-50°
Wind: S 10-20 mph

Tonight: Clear and not as cold.
Low: 40°
Wind: S 10-15 mph

Monday: Much warmer as a southerly breeze and sunshine continue
High: 71°
Wind: S-SW 10-25

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, windy and warm. A chance of a few showers and thunderstorms later in the day or at night.
Low: 50° High: 72°
Wind: S-SW 15-25 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.