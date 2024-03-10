KSHB 41 Weather | Super Sunday weather! Sunshine and 60s

WEATHER HEADLINES



100% sunshine Sunday, warmer temepratures

Two storm systems to track Tuesday through Thursday

Chance to see strong thunderstorms next Wednesday-Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Another sub-freezing, cold start followed by 100% sunshine, warmer temperatures, and an increasing south-southwest breeze.

High: 63°

Wind: S-SW 5-10 to 10-20 mph

This Evening: Clear, breezy and cool.

Temperatures drop to around 45°-50°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Tonight: Clear and not as cold.

Low: 40°

Wind: S 10-15 mph

Monday: Much warmer as a southerly breeze and sunshine continue

High: 71°

Wind: S-SW 10-25

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, windy and warm. A chance of a few showers and thunderstorms later in the day or at night.

Low: 50° High: 72°

Wind: S-SW 15-25 mph

