KSHB 41 Weather | Super Sunday weather! Sunshine and 60s

WEATHER HEADLINES
- 100% sunshine Sunday, warmer temepratures
- Two storm systems to track Tuesday through Thursday
- Chance to see strong thunderstorms next Wednesday-Thursday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Another sub-freezing, cold start followed by 100% sunshine, warmer temperatures, and an increasing south-southwest breeze.
High: 63°
Wind: S-SW 5-10 to 10-20 mph
This Evening: Clear, breezy and cool.
Temperatures drop to around 45°-50°
Wind: S 10-20 mph
Tonight: Clear and not as cold.
Low: 40°
Wind: S 10-15 mph
Monday: Much warmer as a southerly breeze and sunshine continue
High: 71°
Wind: S-SW 10-25
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, windy and warm. A chance of a few showers and thunderstorms later in the day or at night.
Low: 50° High: 72°
Wind: S-SW 15-25 mph
