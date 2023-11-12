Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Super Sunday weather, sunshine, highs 65°-70°

We are in for a dry week with highs in the 60s, low 70s.
2023-11-12

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • 100% sunshine Sunday with highs in the 60s
  • Dry with highs in the 60s Monday and Tuesday, lows 70s Wednesday and Thursday, 50s Friday
  • Potential for a bigger storm Thanksgiving week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Abundant sunshine and warming up!

High: 67°

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

This Evening: Clear with decreasing wind.
Temperatures drop to the 50s

Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph

Tonight: Clear and chilly.
Low: 39°

Wind: SW to N 5-10 mph

Monday: A nice day with a few high clouds and light wind.

Low: 39° High: 65°

Wind: Variable to SE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Terrific Tuesday! Mostly sunny with more of a south breeze.
Low: 40° High: 67°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

