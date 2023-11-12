KSHB 41 Weather | Super Sunday weather, sunshine, highs 65°-70°

WEATHER HEADLINES
- 100% sunshine Sunday with highs in the 60s
- Dry with highs in the 60s Monday and Tuesday, lows 70s Wednesday and Thursday, 50s Friday
- Potential for a bigger storm Thanksgiving week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Abundant sunshine and warming up!
High: 67°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
This Evening: Clear with decreasing wind.
Temperatures drop to the 50s
Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph
Tonight: Clear and chilly.
Low: 39°
Wind: SW to N 5-10 mph
Monday: A nice day with a few high clouds and light wind.
Low: 39° High: 65°
Wind: Variable to SE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Terrific Tuesday! Mostly sunny with more of a south breeze.
Low: 40° High: 67°
Wind: S 10-20 mph
