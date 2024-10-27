KSHB 41 Weather | Super Sunday weather, then a week of weather changes

WEATHER HEADLINES



Great October weather Sunday

Very warm temperatures to start Halloween week as highs surge into the 80s with very strong winds

The next round of thunderstorms arrives Wednesday and will clear out for Halloween with a dry and cool trick-or-treating forecast

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Sunny and warmer with an increasing south breeze.

High: 72°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

This Evening: Clear & cool.

Temperatures drop to 55°-60°

Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and mild.

Low: 58°

Wind: S-SE 10-25 mph

Monday: Partly cloudy, very windy with the chance to break a record high.

High: 85° (Record high: 84°, 1944)

Wind: S 15-35 gust 45-55 mph

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, very windy with the chance to break a record high and record high low.

Low: 70° (Record high low: 69°, 1946) High: 83° (Record high: 88°, 1937)

Wind: S 15-35 gust 45-55 mph

