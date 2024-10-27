KSHB 41 Weather | Super Sunday weather, then a week of weather changes

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Great October weather Sunday
- Very warm temperatures to start Halloween week as highs surge into the 80s with very strong winds
- The next round of thunderstorms arrives Wednesday and will clear out for Halloween with a dry and cool trick-or-treating forecast
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Sunny and warmer with an increasing south breeze.
High: 72°
Wind: S 10-20 mph
This Evening: Clear & cool.
Temperatures drop to 55°-60°
Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and mild.
Low: 58°
Wind: S-SE 10-25 mph
Monday: Partly cloudy, very windy with the chance to break a record high.
High: 85° (Record high: 84°, 1944)
Wind: S 15-35 gust 45-55 mph
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, very windy with the chance to break a record high and record high low.
Low: 70° (Record high low: 69°, 1946) High: 83° (Record high: 88°, 1937)
Wind: S 15-35 gust 45-55 mph
