KSHB 41 Weather | Super Sunday with highs in 70s

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Great fall weather today and Monday
- Increasing chance of thunderstorms later Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday
- Highs around 80 Wednesday and Thursday then much cooler
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Sunny, warmer, and breezy.
High: 76°
Wind: W-SW 10-20 mph
Sunday Evening: A nice evening
Temperatures drop to around 60°
Wind: W to NW 5-15 mph
Saturday Night: Clear, calm and almost cold.
Low: 42°
Wind: NW to N 5-15 mph
Monday: Sunny and cooler.
High: 64°
Wind: N 5-15 mph
Tuesday: Scattered thunderstorms possible by the evening.
Low: 42° High: 70°
Wind: SE 10-15 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.