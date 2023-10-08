KSHB 41 Weather | Super Sunday with highs in 70s

WEATHER HEADLINES



Great fall weather today and Monday

Increasing chance of thunderstorms later Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

Highs around 80 Wednesday and Thursday then much cooler

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Sunny, warmer, and breezy.

High: 76°

Wind: W-SW 10-20 mph

Sunday Evening: A nice evening

Temperatures drop to around 60°

Wind: W to NW 5-15 mph

Saturday Night: Clear, calm and almost cold.

Low: 42°

Wind: NW to N 5-15 mph

Monday: Sunny and cooler.

High: 64°

Wind: N 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Scattered thunderstorms possible by the evening.

Low: 42° High: 70°

Wind: SE 10-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

