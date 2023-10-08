Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Super Sunday with highs in 70s

Rain and thunderstorm chances increase Tuesday-Thursday
and last updated 2023-10-08 08:16:06-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Great fall weather today and Monday
  • Increasing chance of thunderstorms later Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday
  • Highs around 80 Wednesday and Thursday then much cooler

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Sunny, warmer, and breezy.
High: 76°
Wind: W-SW 10-20 mph

Sunday Evening: A nice evening
Temperatures drop to around 60°
Wind: W to NW 5-15 mph

Saturday Night: Clear, calm and almost cold.
Low: 42°
Wind: NW to N 5-15 mph

Monday: Sunny and cooler.
High: 64°
Wind: N 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Scattered thunderstorms possible by the evening.
Low: 42° High: 70°
Wind: SE 10-15 mph

