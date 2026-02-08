Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Super weather today and Monday

Highs today will be 60°-65°.
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Highs in the low 60s today & low 70s Monday with abundant sunshine
  • Cooler with highs in the 40s, 50s & mostly dry Tuesday-Thursday
  • There may be some rain on the way for Valentine's Day

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly sunny and overall pleasant.
High: 61°
Wind: NW 10 mph

Sunday night: Mostly clear and calm.
Low: 34°
Wind: Almost none

Monday: Sunshine and warmer with a near record high.
High: 70° (Record: 73°, 1943)
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny and cooler.
Low: 34°
High: 52°
Wind: N 10-20 mph

