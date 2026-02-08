KSHB 41 Weather | Super weather today and Monday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Highs in the low 60s today & low 70s Monday with abundant sunshine

Cooler with highs in the 40s, 50s & mostly dry Tuesday-Thursday

There may be some rain on the way for Valentine's Day

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly sunny and overall pleasant.

High: 61°

Wind: NW 10 mph

Sunday night: Mostly clear and calm.

Low: 34°

Wind: Almost none

Monday: Sunshine and warmer with a near record high.

High: 70° (Record: 73°, 1943)

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny and cooler.

Low: 34°

High: 52°

Wind: N 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

