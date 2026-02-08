KSHB 41 Weather | Super weather today and Monday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Highs in the low 60s today & low 70s Monday with abundant sunshine
- Cooler with highs in the 40s, 50s & mostly dry Tuesday-Thursday
- There may be some rain on the way for Valentine's Day
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Mostly sunny and overall pleasant.
High: 61°
Wind: NW 10 mph
Sunday night: Mostly clear and calm.
Low: 34°
Wind: Almost none
Monday: Sunshine and warmer with a near record high.
High: 70° (Record: 73°, 1943)
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny and cooler.
Low: 34°
High: 52°
Wind: N 10-20 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar