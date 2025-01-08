KSHB 41 Weather | Teens today with light snow tomorrow night

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Last day of dangerous cold
- Another chance for snow arrives Thursday night into Friday
- Chance to see a few days creeping back near and above freezing next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny and still frigid.
High: 21° (Wind chill: -5° to 5°)
Wind: NW to SW 5-15 mph
Tonight: Clear and breezy with steady or slowly rising temperatures after midnight.
Low: 7° (Midnight). 10° by 7 a.m. (Wind chill: -10° to 5°)
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
Thursday: Increasing clouds with a chance of snow later in the day and at night. We are on the edge of this big storm, not in the middle of it.
High: 31° (Wind chill: -10° to 10°)
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.