KSHB 41 Weather | Teens today with light snow tomorrow night

WEATHER HEADLINES



Last day of dangerous cold

Another chance for snow arrives Thursday night into Friday

Chance to see a few days creeping back near and above freezing next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny and still frigid.

High: 21° (Wind chill: -5° to 5°)

Wind: NW to SW 5-15 mph

Tonight: Clear and breezy with steady or slowly rising temperatures after midnight.

Low: 7° (Midnight). 10° by 7 a.m. (Wind chill: -10° to 5°)

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Thursday: Increasing clouds with a chance of snow later in the day and at night. We are on the edge of this big storm, not in the middle of it.

High: 31° (Wind chill: -10° to 10°)

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

