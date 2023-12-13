Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Temperatures climb above average Wednesday, lasting all of next week

High temperatures rise into the low and mid 50s
and last updated 2023-12-13 06:42:09-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Very warm December weather builds today & lasts through the majority of next week
  • Light rain possible late Friday night - Saturday morning, we are on the northern edge
  • Rest of weekend stays dry and really nice for shopping around town

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy morning turns into a partly cloudy afternoon. The wind stays light and temperatures return above average.
High: 51°
Wind: E 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear sky and chilly overnight.
Low: 32°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Thursday: Another very warm December day on tap with the help of sunshine and a light southeast wind.
High: 55°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

