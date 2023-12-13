KSHB 41 Weather | Temperatures climb above average Wednesday, lasting all of next week

WEATHER HEADLINES



Very warm December weather builds today & lasts through the majority of next week

Light rain possible late Friday night - Saturday morning, we are on the northern edge

Rest of weekend stays dry and really nice for shopping around town

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy morning turns into a partly cloudy afternoon. The wind stays light and temperatures return above average.

High: 51°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear sky and chilly overnight.

Low: 32°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Thursday: Another very warm December day on tap with the help of sunshine and a light southeast wind.

High: 55°

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

