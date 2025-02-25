KSHB 41 Weather | Temperatures continue to run 10-20° above average this week

WEATHER HEADLINES



Daytime highs reach the 50s & 60s all week

A weak cold front brings a chance of light rain to the area early Wednesday morning

A bit cooler over the weekend ahead of more active weather next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, light breeze and warm for February, once again.

High: 65°

Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a few showers possible around.

Low: 43°

Wind: S to NW 10-20 mph

Wednesday: A chance of morning showers followed by more afternoon sun.

High: 57°

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

Thursday: Lots of sunshine, breezy and feeling great!

Low: 35° High: 60°

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

