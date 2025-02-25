Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Temperatures continue to run 10-20° above average this week

Warm all week with one chance of rain showing up Wednesday morning
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Daytime highs reach the 50s & 60s all week
  • A weak cold front brings a chance of light rain to the area early Wednesday morning
  • A bit cooler over the weekend ahead of more active weather next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, light breeze and warm for February, once again.
High: 65°
Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a few showers possible around.
Low: 43°

Wind: S to NW 10-20 mph

Wednesday: A chance of morning showers followed by more afternoon sun.
High: 57°
Wind: NW 10-20 mph

Thursday: Lots of sunshine, breezy and feeling great!
Low: 35° High: 60°

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

