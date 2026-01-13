Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Temperatures peak Tuesday

Tuesday features another unseasonably warm day.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Temperatures peak Tuesday, with afternoon showers possible
  • Much colder on Wednesday, with quickly falling temperatures into the afternoon
  • A couple more cold fronts Friday into early next week, but not much precipitation

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Clouds increase. Chance of afternoon showers. Windy and unseasonably warm.
High: 61°
Wind: SW to W 10-20 gusts to 30 mph

Tonight: Showers possible early. Then partly cloudy. Breezy.
Low: 40°
Wind: WNW gusts 20-25 mph

Wednesday: A strong cold front moves through. Partly cloudy and windy with falling temperatures.
7 AM: 40°
4 PM: 35°
Wind: N-NW 20-30 gust 35-40 mph

Thursday: Partly cloudy and breezy.
High: 41°
Low: 33°
Wind: SW 10-15 mph

