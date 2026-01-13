KSHB 41 Weather | Temperatures peak Tuesday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Temperatures peak Tuesday, with afternoon showers possible

Much colder on Wednesday, with quickly falling temperatures into the afternoon

A couple more cold fronts Friday into early next week, but not much precipitation

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Clouds increase. Chance of afternoon showers. Windy and unseasonably warm.

High: 61°

Wind: SW to W 10-20 gusts to 30 mph

Tonight: Showers possible early. Then partly cloudy. Breezy.

Low: 40°

Wind: WNW gusts 20-25 mph

Wednesday: A strong cold front moves through. Partly cloudy and windy with falling temperatures.

7 AM: 40°

4 PM: 35°

Wind: N-NW 20-30 gust 35-40 mph

Thursday: Partly cloudy and breezy.

High: 41°

Low: 33°

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

